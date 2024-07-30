UN alarmed by use of excessive force and credible evidence of rights violations 

At the beginning of his briefing, the spokesperson read out the UN secretary general’s statement on Bangladesh in particular on Monday.

He said, “The secretary general remains deeply concerned about the situation in Bangladesh. He notes reports of the resumption of student protests today and reiterates his call for calm and restraint.”

Highlighting the incidents of recent arrests, he said, “The secretary general is concerned about reported mass arrests of thousands of young people and political opposition in connection with the current student movement. He underscores the importance of due process and the right to freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly.”