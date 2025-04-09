Bengal Group chairman Morshed Alam arrested
Former Member of Parliament from Noakhali-2 (Senbagh-Sonaimuri) and Chairman of Bengal Group, Morshed Alam, has been arrested, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB) has confirmed.
He was taken into custody from Dhaka’s Gulshan area on Tuesday night, according to DB Additional Commissioner Rezaul Karim Mallick, who spoke to Prothom Alo.
He stated that multiple cases have been filed against Morshed Alam, and the information and evidence in these cases are currently being reviewed.
Morshed Alam, a three-time MP, is also the former chairman of Mercantile Bank and the venture director of National Life Insurance.