Bengal Group chairman Morshed Alam arrested

Former Member of Parliament from Noakhali-2 (Senbagh-Sonaimuri) and Chairman of Bengal Group, Morshed Alam, has been arrested, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB) has confirmed.

He was taken into custody from Dhaka’s Gulshan area on Tuesday night, according to DB Additional Commissioner Rezaul Karim Mallick, who spoke to Prothom Alo.