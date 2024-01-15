Vested quarters raise commodity prices through conspiracy: PM Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina Monday said that they have got a huge public support in the 7 January election due to having confidence and trust of the people in her party.

“Since we have a strong political party like the Awami League, we have gained support, confidence and trust of the people. This time election reflects the fact immensely,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing a joint meeting of the AL’s central executive council, advisory council and its associate bodies at the party’s central office at Banganandhu Avenue in the capital this afternoon after securing a landslide victory in the 7 January election.

The AL president said the general people of the villages have trust in her party as their fate has changed whenever they assumed power. “They (the people) have no trust in others.”

The prime minister asked the party men to devote themselves to change the fate of the poor and distressed people and give them a better and beautiful life following the ideal of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.