'US continuously pressurising Bangladesh'

The meeting discussed that sanctions have created a huge challenge in bilateral relations. Bangladesh embassy in Washington has already expressed disappointment over the US decision.
Bangladesh is trying to give a message to the US authorities that law enforcers of Bangladesh are working to uphold human rights and the sanctions were not justified, the meeting observed.
The foreign ministry and Bangladesh embassy in Washington are working on the issue with due importance, the meeting said.
On ‘continuous pressure’ from the US, the foreign ministry said the government took various steps after the US authorities suspended the generalised system of preference (GSP) for Bangladesh but it failed to restore the facility. There was no head of state or head of government level visit between the two countries in the last 20 years. Now, an effort is on to organise a high-level state visit to mark the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries.
Muhammad Faruk Khan, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, said the meeting discussed the US sanctions. The committee reiterated its suggestion to engage US lobbyists to work on lifting sanctions. The meeting also discussed engaging PR firms and lawyers to this end.
Faruk Khan said the committee has suggested the ministry do whatever is needed to lift sanctions. It also suggested taking the help of friendly states in the process.
Meanwhile, a press release from the parliament secretariat said the meeting recommended Bangladesh missions in the US and other countries discharge their duties more responsibly.
Presided over by Faruk Khan, the meeting was attended among others by foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam, Nurul Islam Nahid, Abdul Majid Khan, Md Habibe Millat and Nahim Razzak.