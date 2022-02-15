'US continuously pressurising Bangladesh'

The foreign ministry of Bangladesh feels that the United States is continuously pressurising Bangladesh over issues such as labour law, the Digital Security Act and human rights.

The ministry provided this information to the parliamentary committee on the foreign affairs ministry on Monday.

In a meeting at the National Parliament, the ministry presented a report on Bangladesh’s bilateral relations with the US.

A source from the meeting said the government has started efforts so that the US lifts sanctions imposed on seven current and former officials of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).