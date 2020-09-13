US embassy in Bangladesh starts accepting applications to renew visas

The US embassy in Dhaka is now accepting applications to renew certain classifications of nonimmigrant visas.
Returning students and certain other categories of nonimmigrants who need to renew their visa can apply for a new visa beginning on Sunday.
Qualified applicants need to log in and/or update their profile online at www.ustraveldocs.com/bd, and submit the application package, after paying associated visa fees, at the designated offsite service provider (https://bd.usembassy.gov/important-notice-regarding-changes-visa-collection-center).
The embassy will process applications that are qualified for interview-waiver renewal of F, J, M, O, Q, and, C1/D visas, said a media release on Sunday.
In order to qualify for an interview-waiver renewal, the application must be for the same classification of visa and be made within 24 months of the expiration date of the old visa.
After the embassy receives an application, the reviewing consular officer may determine that the applicant will require an in-person interview.