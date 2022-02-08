US expects long-term security, trade ties with Dhaka: Diplomat

They were of the opinion that the existing period created scopes for cementing further a stronger “security and trade ties” while the two countries this year were also celebrating golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations.

“This year is really an opportunity to build on those strong ties that we have in the areas of commerce, trade and also in security cooperation,” said an official of US Embassy in course of the interactions.

The official, however, said his government wants security cooperation to continue with Bangladesh as it was underway in the passing years but under a newly adopted US policy update of its “Leahy Law”.

He further said the update was in fact a “global requirement” for every country to get US security assistance and they largely obligated the US administration to tighten scrutiny of the partnering nations’ security agencies attitude towards human rights.

They said the Leahy law updates required US authorities to examine credible information and track record or pre-examination of security units of recipient countries --- particularly regarding gross violation of human rights.