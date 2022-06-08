US has no headache as to who will win elections in Bangladesh: Peter Haas

They have briefed something about the election, the chief election commissioner said adding the election in Bangladesh is not as smooth as in USA. There will take place some chaos, which is happening all the time. In that perspective, the election commission is ready to hold the election, Kazi Habibul said.

The CEC is hopeful of organising a successful election with the cooperation of all. He said, "We will try to hold a fair election. We will try to allow the observers. We hope our election will be more transparent than the previous time."

"They want such an election in Bangladesh in which the people of this country can choose their leaders," the chief election commissioner quoted Peter Haas as saying.

Kazi Habibul Awal said efforts will be made to install CCTVs at the polling stations. Good elections will be held despite limitation.

While answering queries of newsmen, he said there were no discussions over EVM as well as challenges of elections.