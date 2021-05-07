US may consider taking Rohingyas from Bangladesh: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said the United States may consider accepting a good number of forcibly-displaced Rohingyas in Bangladesh for filling up a large portion of the new numbers set for 2021 and 2022, reports UNB.

Momen appreciated US president Joe Biden's recent announcement to enhance the admission of refugees to the US to 62,500 in 2021 and 125,000 in 2022.

He also expressed optimism that the US, as the largest humanitarian donor for the humanitarian operations for the forcibly displaced Rohingyas camped in Bangladesh, will continue to provide necessary assistance for Rohingyas, including those now settled in Bhasan Char.

US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller met the foreign minister at the foreign affairs ministry on Thursday and discussed the issues.

The US ambassador informed that, during the upcoming launch of the annual Joint Response Plan (JRP) on 18 May in Geneva, the US is expected to pledge again for a large contribution to the humanitarian operation for Rohingyas.

The foreign minister Momen also assured the US side on Bangladesh's cooperation on the ongoing investigation into the genocide against Rohingyas in Myanmar, as reinitiated by the Biden administration.