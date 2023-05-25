Govt appreciates int'l community including US for standing by PM's commitment to fair elections

The government has praised the international community including the United States for their strong support towards Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's continued commitment to free and fair elections.

The foreign minister said this in an official statement issued on Thursday morning in response to the new US visa policy.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday had declared a new visa policy aimed at ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections in Bangladesh. Antony Blinken announced a new visa policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) (“3C”) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to support Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair, and peaceful national elections.

Under this policy, the United States will be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh. This includes current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services.

He said that the US on 3 May notified Bangladeshi government of this decision.