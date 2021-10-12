Use of technology must be increased to prevent child marriage and child labour

State minister for information and communication technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak, speaking as chief guest at the dialogue, said the government would be launching an online app, 'Bandhan', to detect false age certificates and prevent deception. The NID would be attached to this. He said he hoped that this would reduce child marriage considerably. He said all problems could be resolved by means of technology. He also said that because the government had taken up the Digital Bangladesh initiative from beforehand, the people could avail this in various ways during the pandemic.

Special guest on the occasion, BRAC's executive director Asif Saleh, said that many problems could be resolved through the use of technology in implementing the law to prevent child marriage and child labour. The Surokkha app for the Covid-19 vaccine and the 999 number for information were popular because both these technologies were within the reach of the people. By relying on the capacity that lies within the country, the use of technology can also be used easily to prevent child marriage and child labour. At the same time, parents must also be alert against displaying any discrimination against the girl child in the family.