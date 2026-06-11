Ad-din Hospital’s licence revoked following deaths of 6 newborns
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has revoked the licence of Ad-din Hospital in Moghbazar area of Dhaka, following the deaths of six newborns.
The decision was communicated in a letter sent today, Thursday to the hospital’s executive director and owner, Sheikh Mohiuddin.
Responding to questions about patients currently receiving treatment at the hospital and what they should do following the licence cancellation, DGHS Director General Professor Pravath Chandra Biswas told Prothom Alo, “No patient should seek treatment at a hospital that does not have a valid licence. We have requested the authorities to transfer patients currently under treatment to nearby suitable hospitals. If they require any assistance, they should inform us.”
The letter was sent on behalf of the Director General by the DGHS Director (Hospitals and Clinics).
It also stated that, following the cancellation of the licence, the hospital has a legal right to appeal to the government or seek a review of the decision within 30 days.
The subject of the letter was cited as, “Decision issued in response to the explanation submitted by Ad-din Hospital, 2 Boro Moghbazar, Dhaka, following a show-cause notice.”
According to the letter, a show-cause notice was issued to the hospital on 4 June asking why its licence should not be cancelled. The notice followed the report of an investigation committee formed under Section 11(1) of The Medical Practice and Private Clinics and Laboratories (Regulation) Ordinance, 1982 in connection with the sudden deaths of six newborns on 27 May. The hospital had been asked to submit its response by 5:00 pm on 7 June.
Following that directive, Ad-din Hospital applied for an extension of time to respond to the show-cause notice on 7 June. The deadline was subsequently extended until 5:00 pm on 9 June.
Referring to the matter, the letter to the hospital’s owner stated, “The response and explanation submitted by your institution on 9 June were not found satisfactory by the authority.”
“Therefore, under Section 11(2)(b) of The Medical Practice and Private Clinics and Laboratories (Regulation) Ordinance, 1982, the licence of your hospital is hereby cancelled. Under Section 12 of the Ordinance, you have the legal right to appeal to the government or seek reconsideration of the cancellation order within 30 days of the licence being revoked,” added the letter.