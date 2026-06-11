Ad-din Hospital’s licence revoked following deaths of 6 newborns

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has revoked the licence of Ad-din Hospital in Moghbazar area of Dhaka, following the deaths of six newborns.

The decision was communicated in a letter sent today, Thursday to the hospital’s executive director and owner, Sheikh Mohiuddin.

Responding to questions about patients currently receiving treatment at the hospital and what they should do following the licence cancellation, DGHS Director General Professor Pravath Chandra Biswas told Prothom Alo, “No patient should seek treatment at a hospital that does not have a valid licence. We have requested the authorities to transfer patients currently under treatment to nearby suitable hospitals. If they require any assistance, they should inform us.”