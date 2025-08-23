DUCSU elections: No student orgs could field full panel in all halls

No student organisation has been able to field a full panel in all halls of Dhaka University this time. The university has a total of 18 halls, including five for female students. Among them, the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has been able to field a full panel in a maximum of 14 halls. The Islami Chhatra Shibir and the Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad have not fielded panels in any hall. The situation is similar for other student organisations.

Each hall council has 13 positions, including VP (Vice President) and GS (General Secretary). Therefore, there are a total of 234 posts across all halls. Against this, 1,108 students’ nomination papers were found valid in the preliminary screening this time.

Leaders of the Islami Chhatra Shibir-supported ‘Oikyabadhya Shikkharthi Jote’ and the Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad-supported “Boishommo Birodhi Shikkharthi Sangsad” said they are not fielding panels in the halls as part of their electoral strategy.

However, they have expressed that they will support many of the candidates who are contesting the hall council elections.

Debates are ongoing on campus about whether student politics will exist inside the halls, and if so, what form it will take. Discussions are also ongoing on how acceptable party panels will be to students in the hall council elections.

On the night of 8 August, a protest occurred on campus centering Chhatra Dal’ hall committee formation, in which leaders of Chhatra Shibir, Islami Chhatree Sanghastha, and Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad played leading roles.

In this context, leaders of Shibir and the Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad believe that fielding party panels in the hall council elections would legitimise student politics within the halls to some extent.