WFP increases food rations again for Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar

Starting 1 June, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) will partially increase food rations for all Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar camps, raising the entitlement from USD 10 to USD 11 per person per month, reports a press release. This marks the second increase this year and a step closer to reaching the full ration target of USD 12.50 by August.

In addition to the monetary increase, WFP has included fortified rice in its food assistance since the beginning of this year. Locally procured and fortified, this rice has significantly higher nutritional value than regular rice, containing essential vitamins and micronutrients critical to people’s health and wellbeing. Coverage of this enhanced assistance has already reached 100 per cent of the Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar.