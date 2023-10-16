WFP survey: 24pc people in the country food insecure  

One in four people in the country are food insecure, and 46 per cent of the poor population is in this dire situation according to the data revealed in a survey report released this month by the United Nations World Food Program (WFP).

The report, titled 'Bangladesh Food Security Monitoring Report: May-August,' was released on 3 October. According to the report, the increase in natural calamities in the country and the resulting rise in human losses are among the reasons for the worsening food situation.

The report highlights that several parts of the country experienced low rainfall and persistent heatwaves during the summer. The intensity of the heatwave was particularly high in the Rajshahi division. In August, Chattogram and Sylhet witnessed sudden flood. In addition to this, cyclones and landslides have also occurred. Last year, similar weather conditions exacerbated the food security situation.