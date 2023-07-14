52.7m people face food insecurity in the country

According to a recent report by five United Nations agencies, over 52 million individuals in Bangladesh are currently experiencing varying levels of food insecurity, ranging from severe to moderate. Within this group, approximately 18.7 million people are facing the most severe form of food insecurity.

The five United Nations agencies are the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Program (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The report titled 'The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World' was published last Wednesday.

The number of people experiencing severe to moderate food insecurity in the country has surged by nearly 1.8 million in the past six years since 2016.