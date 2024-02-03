Food Safety Authority: How effective is it in ensuring safe food?

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) had been formed with the goal of ensuring food safety in the country on the lines of USA’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Their job is to ensure safety of the import, export and locally produced food through coordination and regulation over all the local and foreign agencies concerned.

However BFSA hasn’t been able to fulfill that objective even after nine years of its formation. So, they are failing to play an effective role in ensuring safe food for the citizens of the country.

A survey conducted recently in the country has found the presence of harmful components in various food items including soybean oil and egg. Plus, the food items are being polluted in different ways.

People are suffering various short and long tern complexities from consuming adulterated food. They are suffering many financial and social damages. People are dying too. BFSA says that efforts are on to ensure food safety. If a food item isn’t safe those will be destroyed.

According to UK-based Economist Impact’s Global Food Security Index 2022, in terms of quality and safety Bangladesh stands 71th among 113 countries of the world. Food in Bangladesh is more unsafe than that of neighbouring Myanmar (65th) and India (67th).