PM returns home from New Delhi

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday returned home from New Delhi after attending the G20 Summit in India, reports BSS.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the premier and her entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 03:38pm.

Earlier, the flight departed from the Palam Airport in New Delhi at 1.08pm (IST).

On 8 September, the premier had been to New Delhi and attended the G20 Summit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

On the same day, she had a bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart at his official residence in the afternoon.