Raid at DSCC
ACC finds evidence of embezzlement of millions of taka by showing fake fuel expenses
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has stated that it has found preliminary evidence supporting allegations of embezzlement of millions of taka through false fuel expense claims in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).
In response to the complaint, a two-member ACC team led by assistant director Ikram Hossain conducted a nearly four-hour raid at the DSCC’s head office, Nagar Bhaban on Sunday afternoon.
During the operation, documents were seized, and drivers were questioned. According to ACC sources, the seized documents and driver interviews revealed preliminary evidence of irregularities in fuel billing. The corruption involves individuals ranging from drivers to high-ranking officials.
When contacted, ACC assistant director Ikram Hossain told Prothom Alo over the phone, “A report titled ‘Nagar Bhaban closed for 40 days, yet fuel expenses in crores’ was published in Prothom Alo. Following a raid, we have now found preliminary evidence supporting the allegations. We will submit a detailed report to the commission, which will take necessary action in due course.”
When asked about the ACC’s operation, a senior official of DSCC told Prothom Alo, “The ACC conducted a raid and took away a large number of documents.”
The report was published in the print edition of Prothom Alo on 4 September.
It stated that due to a movement demanding that BNP leader Ishraque Hossain be handed over the responsibilities of mayor, operations at Nagar Bhaban were suspended for 40 days. During this period, many officials of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) did not attend office even for a single day.
Yet, fuel expenses of 14–15 liters per day were shown against the vehicles allocated to them. Even within the South City Corporation, many have raised questions: if the office was closed, where did all that fuel go?