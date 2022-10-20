Govt officials being granted indemnity

In the final draft of the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) regulation, government officials have been granted indemnity.

It has been stated that if anyone is harmed in any way by means of any action carried out in good faith by any minister or government officials, no case can be filed for compensation in this connection.

The commission's lawyer Khandakar Reza-e-Raquib said that on Wednesday BTRC has submitted the final draft of the 'Regulation for Digital and Social Media Platforms, 2021' to the High Court.

A new clause regarding indemnity has been added to the final draft. This clause hadn't been in the draft earlier.

According to the new clause, if any person is harmed by any action carried out in good faith to implement any directive or order under this regulation, no case for compensation can be filed against the minister, any government employee, the BTRC chairman or commission or any other official, employee or consultant.