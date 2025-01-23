Jaishankar had ‘brief discussion on Bangladesh’ with new US Secretary of State

“We had a brief discussion on Bangladesh...I don’t think it’s appropriate. I (will) get into more details,” he said.

Jaishankar shared the video of the press conference on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Jaishankar was heard answering various questions on the relations of India and the US and other issues in the conference held at the Indian embassy there.

A newsperson asked him whether he talked about the condition of minority communities in Bangladesh during his discussions with Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz.

Jaishankar responded positively to the answer, saying that he had a brief discussion.

Responding to a question on the bilateral relations of the US and India, he said the Trump administration was keen to have India present at the inaugural itself and is prioritising the bilateral relationship.