Digital Security Act: 27pc of cases filed against journalists

Journalist Fazle Elahi from Rangamati was arrested in a case under the Digital Security Act in June 2022 after publishing a report on corruption.

Another case was filed against six more journalists from Dhaka and Chattogram under the same act as they protested the arrest of Fazle Elahi on social media.

And a daughter of a former reserved seat lawmaker is the plaintiff of both cases.

Data from rights and research organisations shows journalists faced the second largest number of cases under the Digital Security Act with people from the ruling party mostly filing the lawsuits.

Private research organisations Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) gathered data on cases filed under the Digital Security Act between October 2018 and 11 April this year. CGS analysis showed 1,295 cases were filed under the DSA during this period. As for the accused, politicians, journalists and students constituted the largest numbers; they were – 403 (31 per cent), 355 (27.41 per cent) and 106 respectively.