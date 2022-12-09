Killing of landless leader Bakul Begum in Bhola protested

Deceased Bakul's husband Alam Bachchu Melkar, his son Abu Bakkar, injured Mukul Begum's brother Solaiman Talukdar and Bellal Talukdar, Rajib and Dulal, Raj Azim Haider of ALRD, Rafiqul Islam Sujon, President of Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Labor Federation, Md. Baharane Sultan Bahar, President of Jago Bangladesh Garments Workers Federation, Leaders of Bangladesh Kishani Sabha Asha Moni and Rehena Begum, Joint General Secretary of National Domestic Workers Union Kazi Renu, Migrant Women Forum Convenor Mahinur Aktar Noori, among others, were present.

According to the press release, the leaders said about 900 landless families of Char Mujibnagar (Char Shikdar) under Charfashan Upazila of Bhola district have been struggling for settlement of Charland for the past 4 years. Earlier they got a one year lease in this Charland. Later they did not renew this settlement. A Writ Petition No: 3322/2018 was filed in the High Court seeking settlement on behalf of Mujibnagar Union Landless Cooperative Society Ltd. The court, after hearing both the parties, on 3 April 2018 directed the Bhola District Commissioner to address the issue of settlement within 1 month of receipt of the order. However, the then Deputy Commissioner did not take any effective action in this regard. After the present Deputy Commissioner. Md Taufiq-e-Ilahi joined, he took the initiative to address the issue. At that time, the big landowners and influential people who encroached Char created some fake documents and falsely claimed this land as theirs.

The leaders strongly condemned the behavior of the police and demanded strict action against such corrupt police officers through departmental action and immediate removal from Bhola for protecting the criminals instead of catching them.