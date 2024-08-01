Students from high school to university all against Awami League, why: Shujan

The representatives of the civil society feel the incident centering the quota reform movement is an outburst of the accumulated anger of the people.

They said people are deprived of fundamental rights like voting rights and the rule of law and now this has become a movement for realising rights.

The civil society members said this at a press conference at the Sagor-Runi auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital on Thursday.

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) organised the press conference demanding a solution to the stalemate emerged centering the quota reform movement.