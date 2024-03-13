Khaleda Zia to undergo medical checkup after Iftar

While talking to Prothom Alo, he said Khaleda Zia is being taken to the hospital for a regular health check up. Also, she needs to undergo some medical tests on an emergency basis.

The medical board, which was formed for the treatment of Khaleda Zia, will hold a meeting upon completion of the necessary tests and decide next steps, he said, adding it is up to the board to decide if she should stay in the hospital now.