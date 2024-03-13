Khaleda Zia to undergo medical checkup after Iftar
BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia will undergo a medical checkup in the capital’s Evercare Hospitals in the evening, following a 33-day stay at home.
Her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain confirmed the information, saying she will leave home for the hospital after Iftar on Wednesday.
The medical board, which was formed for the treatment of Khaleda Zia, will hold a meeting upon completion of the necessary tests and decide next steps, he said, adding it is up to the board to decide if she should stay in the hospital now
While talking to Prothom Alo, he said Khaleda Zia is being taken to the hospital for a regular health check up. Also, she needs to undergo some medical tests on an emergency basis.
The BNP chief has long been suffering from various health complications. Earlier, he was admitted to the hospital on 8 August and was released after five months on 11 January.
Now, she stays at her residence in the capital’s Gulshan area.