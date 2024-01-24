WHO director general congratulates Saima Wazed

World Health Organization (WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has extended congratulations to Saima Wazed, a strong advocate for autism, on her appointment as WHO’s Regional Director for South-East Asia Regional Office (WHOSEARO).

“You have the confidence and trust of the member states of the South East Asia and of the Executive Board,” Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in a post from X handle.