Railway line connecting South via Padma Bridge opens today

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Dhaka-Bhanga railway line that connects the southern part of the country with the capital Dhaka via Padma Bridge today, Tuesday.

The rail line, which will open today, will start from the capital’s Gandaria and cross Keraniganj, Munshiganj, Madaripur and Faridpur via Padma Bridge. The government plans to open the remaining part of the rail line stretching from Bhanga to Jashore.

According to the Bangladesh Railway, prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the new railway line at Mawa Rail Station at 11:00am.