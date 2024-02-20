PM confers Ekushey Padak-2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday distributed “Ekushey Padak-2024” among 21 eminent persons in recognition of their outstanding contributions to various fields on the occasion of the Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.

The premier handed over the Ekushey Padak, the second highest civilian award in Bangladesh, at a programme at Osmani Memorial Auditorium here as the chief guest, organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

This year two persons got the award in the Language Movement category, while one in making documentation on the Liberation War, 11 in Shilpakala (acting, music, recitation, arts and painting), two in social service, one in education and four in language and literature.