12th parliamentary election: US, UK Canada sent no observers

When asked, a spokesperson from the US embassy informed Prothom Alo through an SMS that the US did not observe the 7 January election. Several US citizens came to Bangladesh to observe the election, and they have acted independently for themselves or for their respective organisations. The US government have no relation to their statement.

A spokesperson from the UK High Commission in Dhaka also informed this correspondent through an SMS that several UK citizens came to Bangladesh independently. The UK sent no mission to Bangladesh to observe the election. Other poll observing missions that came to Bangladesh are independent. The UK government has no relation to them.