PM leaves Dhaka for Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahbub Ali, cabinet secretary, chief of army, chief of air staff, acting chief of naval staff, inspector general of police and head of the diplomatic corps were present at the airport to see the prime minister off.

The flight is scheduled to land at Hamad International Airport at 6:00 pm local time (9:00 pm BST).

During the visit, the prime minister will attend the forum titled “3rd Qatar Economic Forum: A New Global Growth Story” at the invitation of Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.