PM leaves Dhaka for Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday afternoon left Dhaka for Doha on a three-day official visit to attend the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) 2023 to be held on 23-25 May.
A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the prime minister and her entourage members, took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 3.13 pm, prime minister’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim told news agency BSS.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahbub Ali, cabinet secretary, chief of army, chief of air staff, acting chief of naval staff, inspector general of police and head of the diplomatic corps were present at the airport to see the prime minister off.
The flight is scheduled to land at Hamad International Airport at 6:00 pm local time (9:00 pm BST).
During the visit, the prime minister will attend the forum titled “3rd Qatar Economic Forum: A New Global Growth Story” at the invitation of Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.
The QEF is the Middle East’s leading voice dedicated to global business and investment. The main objective of this forum is to find a solution by increasing mutual cooperation among the international community to deal with the multi-faceted challenges and crises going on globally and the adverse economic consequences arising from them.
On 23 May, Sheikh Hasina will join the opening session of the 3rd QEF, address the students of Qatar University in Doha, and hold meetings separately with Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi and Saudi Arabian Minister of Investment Khalid A. Al-Falih.
On 24 May, the prime minister will join the QEF, have a meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani (at Amiri Diwan) and visit Awsaj Academy (a specialised school).
The prime minister is expected to return home in the morning of 25 May.