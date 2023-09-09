PM joins G20 Summit in New Delhi

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina joined the "G20 Summit" that began in Indian capital New Delhi this morning with participation of the leaders from the group of 20 major economies of the world.

Earlier, the Bangladesh premier was welcomed by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on her arrival at the summit venue.

Sheikh Hasina is attending the summit at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre of Pragati Maidan at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

The 18th summit is a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

In the summit, the G20 leaders would discuss and find solutions to several key global issues including digital transformation, climate financing, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), food security, the economic and social impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks.