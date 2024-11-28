It’s now time to unite, build Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Thursday said it is now time to build Bangladesh with united efforts after the ouster of autocratic regime.
"The people of Bangladesh have overthrown autocracy. We are now free from it. It is now time to focus on building the nation through united efforts," he said while virtually addressing the final match of the Shaheed Zia Memorial Football Tournament as the chief guest.
The Lalmonirhat district unit of BNP organised the football match at the Shaheed Abul Kashem College ground.
Tarique Rahman said the next step is to work together for the country's development with a focus on the welfare of its people.
“We need the cooperation of everyone to build the country in the coming days. Our goal is to build a prosperous and beautiful Bangladesh together with people,” he said.
The BNP leader also said Bangladesh has now a wealth of talented doctors, engineers, and professionals in various fields.
“As a son of Bangladesh, I believe that our future should not only focus on producing talented doctors and engineers. We must also nurture professional athletes and cultural professionals from within our next generation,” he said.
Tarique said, if his party returns to power, it will take all necessary steps including providing training to develop internationally competitive players who can bring honor to the country by representing Bangladesh in global sports events.
Chaired by Rangpur divisional organizing secretary Prof Asadul Habib Dulu, BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas, Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie and Bangladesh Football Federation’s Assistant Vice President Wahid Uddin Chowdhury Happy, among others, spoke on the occasion.
Moreover, leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies were present at the event.