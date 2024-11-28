It’s now time to unite, build Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Thursday said it is now time to build Bangladesh with united efforts after the ouster of autocratic regime.

"The people of Bangladesh have overthrown autocracy. We are now free from it. It is now time to focus on building the nation through united efforts," he said while virtually addressing the final match of the Shaheed Zia Memorial Football Tournament as the chief guest.

The Lalmonirhat district unit of BNP organised the football match at the Shaheed Abul Kashem College ground.

Tarique Rahman said the next step is to work together for the country's development with a focus on the welfare of its people.

“We need the cooperation of everyone to build the country in the coming days. Our goal is to build a prosperous and beautiful Bangladesh together with people,” he said.