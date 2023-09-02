Prothom Alo journalist Naznin Akhter among 6 wins award for reporting on child rights

With the aim of directing policymakers’ attention towards the steps taken to improve the living standards of city’s low income people, especially the women and children through media, World Vision Bangladesh organised the ‘Media Competition 2023’.
Media workers prepare different reports about different problems faced by city dwellers and the ways out of them. In this competition, Daily Prothom Alo’s Naznin Akhter was the winner in the print and online media category while ATN Bangla’s Md Sharful Alam won in the electronic media category.
The first and second runner ups in the print and online media category were daily Sangbad senior reporter Zahida Parvez Chonda and Daily Protidiner Bangladesh staff correspondent Faisal Khan. Meanwhile in the electronic media category, Channel i staff correspondent Zakia Akhter and Channel 24 senior correspondent Zinia Kabir Shuchona became the first and second runner ups.
Planning minister MA Mannan handed over cash prize, crest and certificate to the winners during an award function held at La Vita Banquet Hall of Lakeshore Hotel Gulshan on Saturday afternoon.
While speaking as the chief guest, the minister emphasised on eradicating poverty, he said praising this initiative of World Vision Bangladesh and congratulating the winners. If there’s poverty, it’s impossible to do a lot of things. The time we are going through right now is way better, he added.
Emeritus professor and former Bangladesh Bank governor Atiur Rahman, additional secretary and director of hazardous child labour elimination project Md Monowar Hossain, PIB director general zafar Wazed and deputy secretary of labour and employment ministry Mohammad Abdul Kader attended the event as special guests.
Global Television chief executive Syed Istiaq Reza, Nexus television chief executive Sanaullah Lablu and communication expert Shahana Huda Ranjana were the judges’ panel members of this competition.
In their consideration Daily Prothom Alo’s Naznin Akhter was chosen the winner for her report ‘health and educational damage to children starving at school’. Meanwhile, Zahida Parvez Chonda was chosen first runner up for her report, ‘Playing grounds disappearing, future generations caught up in four walls’ and Fasial Khan was chosen second runner up for his report, ‘Barred from playing on unoccupied fields too’.
‘Md Sharfil Alam bag the top honour for his report titled “Misconception, lack of necessary equipment disrupt reproductive health service while Zakia and Zina were adjudged as two runners-ups for their report titled “Air pollution” and “Child marriage rises in country”.
This colourful event began with a dance performance by a group of World Vision’s children and a short play by World Vision’s Children and Youth Forum.
Monju Maria Palma, deputy director, Field Program Operations, Urban -Rural Cluster at World Vision Bangladesh, delivered the address of welcome at the event.
Prior to World Vision’s audio visual presentation on this event, Sheikh Saiful Rahman, coordinator of the Media Completion 2023 project, informed the audience about details of the event.
Deputy Director Mohammad Abdul Quader emphasised nurturing of youths saying the growth of youth by no means must be hampered.
PIB director general observed media plays an important role in raising social awareness and the PIB has been working for the development of the media.
The Eradication of Hazardous Child Labour project director and additional secretary, Md Monowar Hossain said at least 200,000 children have been saved from of hazardous labour through four projects, and another 8-10 such projects are in the offing and Tk 25 billion have already been allocated for them.
The former governor of Bangladesh Bank and professor emeritus of Dhaka University Atiur Rahman compared poverty with a ghost saying it will be possible to alleviate poverty once all work together because partnership makes success possible in development.
Chandan Z Gomes, senior director of Operations and Programme Quality at World Vision, informed the audience about the activities of World Vision Bangladesh.
After that, three judges Syed Ishtiaq Reza, Sanaullah Lablu and Shahana Huda Ranjana took the stage and shared their views on this event. The judges then handed over certificate to the participants.
The event concluded with Joanna D' Rozario thanking all.