Prothom Alo journalist Naznin Akhter among 6 wins award for reporting on child rights

With the aim of directing policymakers’ attention towards the steps taken to improve the living standards of city’s low income people, especially the women and children through media, World Vision Bangladesh organised the ‘Media Competition 2023’.

Media workers prepare different reports about different problems faced by city dwellers and the ways out of them. In this competition, Daily Prothom Alo’s Naznin Akhter was the winner in the print and online media category while ATN Bangla’s Md Sharful Alam won in the electronic media category.

The first and second runner ups in the print and online media category were daily Sangbad senior reporter Zahida Parvez Chonda and Daily Protidiner Bangladesh staff correspondent Faisal Khan. Meanwhile in the electronic media category, Channel i staff correspondent Zakia Akhter and Channel 24 senior correspondent Zinia Kabir Shuchona became the first and second runner ups.

Planning minister MA Mannan handed over cash prize, crest and certificate to the winners during an award function held at La Vita Banquet Hall of Lakeshore Hotel Gulshan on Saturday afternoon.