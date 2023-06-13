PM leaves for Geneva to attend World of Work Summit

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina left here today for Geneva, Switzerland to attend the "World of Work Summit: Social Justice for All" to be held in the Swiss city on June 14-15.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourages took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10.14am.

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque, road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, deputy leader of the parliament Begum Matia Chowdhury, the cabinet secretary, the principal secretary, chiefs of the three services, inspector general of police and head of the diplomatic corps were present at the airport to see off the prime minister.