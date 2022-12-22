Returnee migrants tell harrowing tales

A section of returnee migrant workers have shared how they suffer in the destination countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Lebanon.

They were not given the jobs and the wages they were promised and were forcefully made to work, the returnees alleged.

Returnee migrants and experts disclosed this at a public hearing on 'depriving migrant workers of wages' organised by Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU) and Migrant Forum in Asia (MFA) at the National Press Club on Thursday.

Twelve returned migrants from Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Lebanon during the coronavirus outbreak and before, shared their untold sufferings at the event. They were cheated by the middlemen and recruiting agencies during going abroad.

The ill-fated migrant workers alleged they were not given days off as per their job conditions and their wages were cut without any notice.

The employers also cut wages on the pretext of insurance, treatment, transport cost and skill enhancement. However, the workers were not given back the money later.