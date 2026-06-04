LDC graduation deadline may be extended on condition on reforms

The current government had requested a three-year extension to prepare for Bangladesh's graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) list. This application has been taken into consideration by the United Nations Committee for Development Policy (CDP).

However, rather than granting a full three years, the CDP has favoured a shorter extension. To this end, the committee has urged the implementation of reforms across various sectors, including the financial and revenue sectors.

Following Bangladesh's application to delay graduation, the CDP prepared a crisis assessment report on the country. The report has already been published, highlighting issues concerning the extension of graduation and the necessary reforms.

Sources involved in the process indicate that the LDC graduation deadline could be extended by one to two years. However, to achieve this, Bangladesh must submit an action plan and implementation strategy regarding the reforms it intends to undertake to overcome the crisis and prepare for graduation.

Following various processes and multiple assessments over the past eight years, the UN had previously decided that Bangladesh would exit the LDC category on 24 November 2026.

Shortly after assuming state power, the BNP government applied to the UN CDP on 18 February to extend the LDC graduation preparation period by three years to 24 November 2029.