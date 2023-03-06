BNP, Jamaat involved in Ahmadiyya clash in Panchagarh: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Monday said that members of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami were involved in the attack on the Amadiyya community’s congregation in Panchagarh. An arrested BNP leader has also accepted his involvement in the attack on 3 March.

The home minister said this during a media interaction at his ministry office after a meeting with law enforcement agencies regarding the commemoration of the upcoming genocide remembrance day on 25 March and the independence day on 26 March.