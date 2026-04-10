Prices of fish, chicken, vegetables and oil on the rise
Although the prices of essential goods have risen, people’s incomes have not kept pace, forcing them to cut back on spending in various areas.
Compared with this time a year ago, the price of Sonali chicken was Tk 230-260 per kg, while a medium-sized rui fish could be bought for Tk 300-350. Now, Sonali chicken is selling for Tk 380-420 per kg, and rui cannot be found below Tk 350. Slightly larger rui are priced around Tk 400 per kg.
Prices of tilapia, pangas and shrimp have also increased compared to last year. The price of loose soybean oil has risen recently, and various vegetables are also selling at higher rates.
Lower-income households typically rely more on such fish, chicken and vegetables to manage expenses. However, while the prices of these essentials have increased, incomes have not kept pace, forcing people to cut back on spending in many areas.
Compared with this time a year ago, the price of Sonali chicken was Tk 230-260 per kg, while a medium-sized rui fish could be bought for Tk 300-350. Now, Sonali chicken is selling for Tk 380-420 per kg, and rui cannot be found below Tk 350. Slightly larger rui are priced around Tk 400 per kg.
Traders said there is a slight shortage in the supply of fish and chicken in the market. However, some unscrupulous traders have taken advantage of the situation to raise prices. As the summer season begins, prices of several vegetables have also gone up.
This was gathered on Thursday after visiting Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Town Hall Market and Agargaon Taltola Market in the capital and speaking with buyers and sellers there.
A market visit showed that Sonali chicken was selling for Tk 380 to Tk 420 per kg Thursday, with prices remaining high for about a week. At one point, prices had even reached Tk 450 per kg.
Over the past month, the price has increased by at least Tk 100 per kg, and by around Tk 150 over the past year. Compared to last year, broiler chicken is now about Tk 20 more expensive per kg, although egg prices remain stable.
Traders said that due to rising prices of chicks and feed, many farmers have reduced Sonali chicken farming after incurring losses. Disease outbreaks have also caused significant poultry deaths, leading to a supply shortage and higher prices.
However, buyers are not convinced by this explanation. For instance, Asif Hossain, a resident of Tajmahal Road in Mohammadpur, said the price of Sonali chicken has increased by over Tk 100 suddenly, alleging that traders have unjustifiably raised prices by exploiting the supply shortage. Prices would not have risen so sharply all at once without their manipulation, he added.
Soybean oil shortage persists
In the market yesterday, tilapia, koi and pangas were selling for Tk 220 to Tk 280 per kg depending on size. Medium-sized farmed shrimp were priced at Tk 800 per kg, while farmed shing, pabda and poa fish were selling for Tk 400 to Tk 500 per kg.
After searching for two days, I managed to buy five litres of soybean oil. What used to cost Tk 945 now costs Tk 955. Prices of fish and chicken have also gone up. In this situation, we are having to cut costs on many essentials.Haji Salauddin, a local resident of Agargaon Taltola Market area
Summer vegetables have started arriving in the market, including snake gourd, ridge gourd, yardlong beans and okra. Traders said seasonal vegetables are usually more expensive at this time, but prices are expected to fall as supply increases.
Prices of sugar and edible oil have also risen. Traders said that bottled soybean oil has been in short supply for nearly two months, with companies increasing dealer-level prices by Tk 3 to Tk 4 per litre.
Amid the shortage of bottled soybean oil, the price of loose soybean oil has risen by around Tk 10 per litre. Meanwhile, loose sugar is now selling at Tk 100 to Tk 105 per kg at the retail level, which is about Tk 5 higher than two weeks ago.
At Agargaon Taltola Market on Thursday afternoon, local resident Haji Salauddin said, “After searching for two days, I managed to buy five litres of soybean oil. What used to cost Tk 945 now costs Tk 955. Prices of fish and chicken have also gone up. In this situation, we are having to cut costs on many essentials.”