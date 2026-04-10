Prices of fish, chicken, vegetables and oil on the rise

Compared with this time a year ago, the price of Sonali chicken was Tk 230-260 per kg, while a medium-sized rui fish could be bought for Tk 300-350. Now, Sonali chicken is selling for Tk 380-420 per kg, and rui cannot be found below Tk 350. Slightly larger rui are priced around Tk 400 per kg.

Prices of tilapia, pangas and shrimp have also increased compared to last year. The price of loose soybean oil has risen recently, and various vegetables are also selling at higher rates.

Lower-income households typically rely more on such fish, chicken and vegetables to manage expenses. However, while the prices of these essentials have increased, incomes have not kept pace, forcing people to cut back on spending in many areas.