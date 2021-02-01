Vaccination drive: Health workers’ leave cancelled till 10 Feb

Health workers in Bangladesh will not be able to leave their respective workplaces until 10 February as the government is set to roll out its nationwide vaccination campaign, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday, reports UNB.

DGHS Director general ABM Khurshid Alam Khurshid Alam said the government has cancelled the leave of health workers as it is getting ready to launch its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign next week.

Speaking with civil surgeons, upazila health officers and directors of medical college hospitals at virtual meeting, the DG, however, said the vaccination campaign would remain closed on public holidays.

“More than 20,000 people have already registered online to inoculate the COVID-19 shots. Besides, spot registration facilities will be arranged for those who failed to get registered online,” he said.