Vaccines from India not arriving in time

Bangladesh is not receiving the Covid-19 vaccines in time from India in accordance with the agreement. Despite a flurry of diplomatic efforts, the matter of receiving the vaccines from India is not likely to be resolved anytime soon. As a result, the second dose of the vaccine has become uncertain for many of those who have taken the first dose. Public health experts say that this uncertainty has arisen as a result of depending too much on India for the vaccine rather than looking into alternative sources.

Till Wednesday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) had just over 27,22,000 (27 lakh 22 thousand) vaccines in stock. Around 150,000 to 200,000 vaccines are being administered every day. If this rate of vaccination continues, the stock of vaccines will exhaust very soon. If the next consignment doesn’t come any time soon, many of those who have taken the first dose, will not receive the second shot.

Under a tripartite agreement, till February Serum has provided Bangladesh with seven million (70 lakh) of the total 30 million (3 crore) doses. Bangladesh has not received any consignment of the vaccines after that, though three million (30 lakh) vaccines were supposed to be sent per month. Beximco Pharma, the distributors of the vaccine in Bangladesh, issued a letter on Sunday, asking the government to firmly approach the Indian government for the vaccine.