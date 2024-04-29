Part 3
Dhaka University: Blue panel grabs all important posts
Though they may not have been able to take control of the residential halls of the university from the grips of Chhatra League, teachers of the blue panel have grabbed almost all the important positions in Dhaka University.
The blue panel is the platform of teachers belonging to the ruling party Awami League’s camp.
A monopoly of the blue panel reigns from the post of vice chancellor down to the house tutors at the halls.
There are 1,992 teachers at present in Dhaka University. The teachers of this university are politically divided into two main groups.
One is the blue panel comprising Awami League supporters. The other is the white panel of BNP and Jamaat supporters.
There is not official form or formalities to join these panels, but both panels have central and faculty-based convening committees. And those who regular take part in the panel meetings are considered to be panel members.
Speaking to the university teachers, it has been learnt that politicisation has almost always existed here. But up until 2006 there had been more or less a balance between the two panels. However, since 2009 the blue panel gradually began to gain sole power. The white panel is on the wane.
In the meantime, 907 teachers were appointed from 2009 to 2017. In the recruitment of teachers, merit gave way to political proclivities in many cases, it was alleged.
On 15 October last year, the president, and chancellor of the university, Md Shahabuddin, appointed Prof. ASM Maksud Kamal as vice chancellor of Dhaka University. He had been elected from this panel as president of the teacher’s association as well as member of the senate and the syndicate. The present pro-vice chancellor (admin) Prof Md Samad had also been the convener of the blue panel. Another pro-vice chancellor (education) Sitesh Chandra Bachar, even after being appointed to this office, remained for some time as the convener of the blue panel. Proctor Professor Maqsudur Rahman was elected from the blue panel as members of the teachers association.
Provosts: All but one are ‘blue’
The vice chancellor appoints the provosts of the residential halls at Dhaka University. Most of the provosts of the 19 halls were appointed during the tenure of the former vice chancellor Akhteruzzaman. Of them, only the provost of Sir PJ Hartog International Hall, Mohammad Siddiqur Rahman, is of the white panel. The rest are all of the blue panel.
The provost of Jagannath Hall, Mihir Lal Saha, is a senate member elected from the blue panel. The provost of Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall, Shah Mohammad Masum, had been a candidate from the blue panel in the 2017 senate election. Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall provost Abdur Rahim is a former joint convener of the blue panel. Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall provost Masudur Rahman is the treasurer of the teachers association, elected from the blue panel. Provost of Shamsunnahar Hall, Lafifa Jamal, is a member of the senate and the teachers association, elected from the blue panel. The provost of Sir AF Rahman Hall, Rafiq Shahriar, is blue panel convener. Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall provost Mohammad Billal Hossain, Amar Ekushey Hall provost Ishtiaque Moyeen Sayed and Bijoy Ekattur Hall provost Abdul Bashir are all senate members elected from the blue panel. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall provost Akram Hossain is joint convener of the blue panel.
SM Hall provost Iqbal Rauf Mamun, Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall provost Mohammad Jabed Hossain, Rokeya Hall provost Nilufar Parveen, Surja Sen Hall provost Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan, Kabir Jasimuddin Hall provost Mohammed Shaheen Khan, Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitri Hall provost Nazmunnahar, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall provost Farhana Begum and Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall provost Gausia Wahidunnesa Chowdhury are also all known to be blue panel supporters.
‘Loyal’ house tutors
There are a total 268 posts of house tutors or residential teachers and assistant residential teachers in 18 halls of Dhaka University. These appointments are made by the provosts of the respective halls. According to persons concerned, these appointments are made on the basis of party loyalty and personal contact.
Generally speaking, lecturers and assistant professors are given these posts. It is normally difficult for teachers of this rank to get accommodation facilities. But as a residential teacher, then they get accommodation. Many of the junior teachers join the blue panel in hope of getting these facilities. Almost all of these in these posts now are of the blue panel.
A house tutor remarked that it was an open secret that these facilities could not be availed unless one was of the blue panel. On condition of anonymity, this teacher told Prothom Alo, “It is a lot like getting hall accommodation in the first year. To get a seat in the hall, you have to attend the student organisation’s meetings and processions. While the new teachers may not have such obligations, they have to remain with the blue panel and join their meetings.”
Speaking to the teachers it was learnt that being with the blue panel didn’t always mean that one would be able to avail facilities. Connections counted. Those close to the vice chancellor in particular were favoured. But things change when the vice chancellor changes. For instance, after ASM Arefin Siddique stepped down, the teachers known to be of his camp were for long sidestepped.
Most of the present provosts were appointed during the tenure of vice chancellor Akhteruzzaman. Akhteruzzaman, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, the university vice chancellor selects the provosts. It is the person who comes forward to take the administration as his own, who is given this responsibility. But he said that the appointment of residential teachers or house tutors was not made on political consideration.
The dean of a faculty is another important position in the university administration. The appointment to this post is made by election. In the election for the post of dean to 10 faculties of Dhaka University in January 2022, all the teachers of the pro-Awami League blue panel won. In two faculties there were no candidates from the white panel of BNP and Jamaat.
Meanwhile, the white panel boycotted the teachers association election last year. So the blue panel swept up all the posts.
When asked about the blue panel teachers being installed in all posts of the university administration, vice chancellor ASM Maksud Kamal told Prothom Alo that there had always been political influence during all governments in the top posts of the university. There still was and would likely be in the future too. He said, not all house tutors are of the blue panel. The deans are appointment through election. The vice chancellor appoints the hall provosts. Perhaps ideology is a factor because the halls are sensitive. The vice chancellor bestows the responsibility on someone in whom he has confidence. The provosts appoint house tutors who they had depend upon.
The influence of the blue panel is not restricted to Dhaka University alone, Over the past 15 years, the three vice chancellors of Dhaka University were appointed from the blue panel. Outside of that, in Jahangirnagar University, Jagannath University, the National University, Shahjalal University of Engineering and Technology, Islami University, Noakhali University of Engineering and Technology, Jashore University of Engineering and Technology, Begum Rokeya University, Barishal University, Sheikh Hasina University and Kabi Nazrul Islam University, at least 16 of the vice chancellors who were appointed at various times, had all been in leadership positions of the Dhaka University blue panel.
Ideology or opportunity?
A review of the Dhaka University Teachers Association election reveals that from 2001 till 2014, there had been a stiff competition between the blue and white panels and a balance had been in place. For example, when BNP had been in power, Arefin Siddique and Akhteruzzaman had been elected as president and general secretary from the blue panel in the 2004 and 2005 election of the Dhaka University Teachers Association. In the next three years too, the past of general secretary went to the blue panel candidates. The president had been from the white panel. After Awami League came to power, in 2009, 2010 and 2013, the while panel candidates had bagged the DUTA general secretary office. But since then the blue panel had bagged all the big posts in the DUTA election. Only in 2020 Lutfur Rahman of the white panel was made acting president.
It has been learnt from members of the white panel that even after Awami League came to power in 2009, at least 150 to 200 teachers would join the white panel meetings. Now, only 60 or 70 teachers turn up, mostly senior teachers. Teachers, lower than the rank of associate professor, do not attend the white panel meetings. In last year’s syndicate election, the white panel could not field any candidates of the lecturer level. There are doubts if they will even be able to field candidates of the assistant and associate professor level in the future. It is said that many have shifted from the white to the blue panel for the sake of benefits and facilities.
Convener of the white panel Professor Lutfur Rahman, speaking to Prothom Alo, said there has been politicisation at all levels in the university over the last 15 years. No one of differing views was appointed. Even if they were of differing views, they had to don the blue panel ideology to apply. He said, while the white panel had voters, only few openly supported the panel. Most of the teachers want to remain in the blue panel camp for the sake to benefits and facilities.
Blue panel leaders also admit that many join the panel not out of ideological beliefs, but for the benefits and facilities or under pressure.
Sitesh Chandra Bachar was recently appointed as pro-vice chancellor of Dhaka University. Prior to that, he had been the convener of the blue panel. He told Prothom Alo that there was about 800 teachers committed to the blue panel. There were many outside of that who upheld this ideology who perhaps didn’t attend the meetings regularly. He claims that the appointments were on the basis of merit, not political consideration. However, as this government has been in power for consecutive terms, this generation has learnt how history has been twisted. The mindset of the youth has changed. They can understand who wants to take Bangladesh ahead. That is why when they are appointed as teachers, they join the blue panel.
When asked about members of the white panel switching over to the blue panel in hope of benefits and facilities, Sitesh Chandra Bachar said, “I wouldn’t rule that out completely, but their number is very small.”
A section of the university’s teachers says that when it comes to important posts, hardly any consideration is given to the teachers’ research, merit or degrees. Loyalty is the main criteria.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, professor of Dhaka University’s international relations department Tanzimuddin Khan said due to a large number of appointments made from 2009 till 2017, teacher politics has become one-sided. The new teachers realise there is no balance. There is a matter of benefits and facilities. So, the new ones lean towards those in power. He said, there is no guarantee that everyone will be able to vote in the dean election freely. Provosts are appointed on the basis of personal loyalty. The situation has reached a point that has even crossed political considerations and has come down to a level of personal loyalties.
(End)