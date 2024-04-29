Dhaka University: Blue panel grabs all important posts

It has been learnt from members of the white panel that even after Awami League came to power in 2009, at least 150 to 200 teachers would join the white panel meetings. Now, only 60 or 70 teachers turn up, mostly senior teachers. Teachers, lower than the rank of associate professor, do not attend the white panel meetings. In last year’s syndicate election, the white panel could not field any candidates of the lecturer level. There are doubts if they will even be able to field candidates of the assistant and associate professor level in the future. It is said that many have shifted from the white to the blue panel for the sake of benefits and facilities.

Convener of the white panel Professor Lutfur Rahman, speaking to Prothom Alo, said there has been politicisation at all levels in the university over the last 15 years. No one of differing views was appointed. Even if they were of differing views, they had to don the blue panel ideology to apply. He said, while the white panel had voters, only few openly supported the panel. Most of the teachers want to remain in the blue panel camp for the sake to benefits and facilities.

Blue panel leaders also admit that many join the panel not out of ideological beliefs, but for the benefits and facilities or under pressure.

Sitesh Chandra Bachar was recently appointed as pro-vice chancellor of Dhaka University. Prior to that, he had been the convener of the blue panel. He told Prothom Alo that there was about 800 teachers committed to the blue panel. There were many outside of that who upheld this ideology who perhaps didn’t attend the meetings regularly. He claims that the appointments were on the basis of merit, not political consideration. However, as this government has been in power for consecutive terms, this generation has learnt how history has been twisted. The mindset of the youth has changed. They can understand who wants to take Bangladesh ahead. That is why when they are appointed as teachers, they join the blue panel.

When asked about members of the white panel switching over to the blue panel in hope of benefits and facilities, Sitesh Chandra Bachar said, “I wouldn’t rule that out completely, but their number is very small.”

A section of the university’s teachers says that when it comes to important posts, hardly any consideration is given to the teachers’ research, merit or degrees. Loyalty is the main criteria.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, professor of Dhaka University’s international relations department Tanzimuddin Khan said due to a large number of appointments made from 2009 till 2017, teacher politics has become one-sided. The new teachers realise there is no balance. There is a matter of benefits and facilities. So, the new ones lean towards those in power. He said, there is no guarantee that everyone will be able to vote in the dean election freely. Provosts are appointed on the basis of personal loyalty. The situation has reached a point that has even crossed political considerations and has come down to a level of personal loyalties.

