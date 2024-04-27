Dhaka University: Leaders stay at halls even after studentship ends

Bijoy Ekattor Hall was inaugurated in 2013. Consisting of two 11-storey buildings, it can accommodate 1000 students. But in reality, almost double the number stays here. In various storeys of the Meghna block there are large recreational rooms for television and games. One such room on the fourth storey is used as a ‘gono room’. This is known to be the largest ‘gono room’ of Dhaka University.

A recent visit to this ‘gono room’ at Bijoy Ekattor Hall saw rows of bedding lined up on the floor. Trunks stood by the bedding where the students kept their clothes and books. A narrow space was kept for movement. Speaking to the students, it was learnt that around 150 of them stay here. Most of them are at the end part of the first year. There are four ‘blocks’ in this room, each one under a Chhatra League leader. The students join the hall through the followers of these four leaders and are accordingly assigned to a block in the room.

A visit to F Rahman Hall saw that the ‘gono room’ there was on the ground floor. As there was not enough space in the room, the students keep their trunks in the verandah. Entering a room, it was found that the entire floor was covered in bedding. There are no study tables. Either you study in bed or the hall reading room. The residents of this room are second and third year students.

A few students here, on condition of anonymity, said they have been living in these cramped conditions for over a year. They can hardly sleep because of the bed bugs. Then there are the mosquitoes. When in the first year, they didn’t have permission to enter the reading room of the hall. Now they can.

These students say, things will get worse when the new students are admitted. Many are staying on at the halls still even though they have finished their students. If they left, the crisis would abate somewhat. But the hall authorities are making no move to remove them.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Sir AF Rahman Hall’s provost Md Rafiqul Islam, said at the directives of the vice chancellor, information is being gathered on who are staying in the halls despite the end of their studentship. Steps will be taken after that. He said, for long the control of the halls hasn’t been in the administrations hands, but in the hands of the student organisation.

Referring to his earlier experience as a residential teacher at a hall, Prof Md Rafiqul Islam said, “When we try to evict those staying illegally in the halls, an invisible wall rises up. There is political pressure in some cases.”

Talking to students, it was learnt that the ‘gono room’ at Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall was comparatively better. But a visit to this hall before Eid-ul Fitr found at least 14 students accommodated on the floor in a ‘gono room’ (Room 1102 in extension building 1). The students in this room have to regularly attend the organisation’s programmes.