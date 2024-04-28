Dhaka University: Admin can’t take hall control from Chhatra League

Prothom Alo spoke to at least 15 teachers who were or are attached to the administration of various halls of Dhaka University. Several of the residential teachers said that the university authorities dispense of their duties merely by taking decisions. But reality is that the residential teachers do not have the power to allocate seats to students or evict those who have completed their studies and are no longer students. It is the student front of the ruling party that poses as an obstacle in this regard. There is fear of being harassed if any attempt is made to intervene. That is why the teachers do not have the courage to exert themselves. The university authorities take decisions centrally, but no effective initiative to implement the decisions.

The teachers said, when BNP was in power, Chhatra Dal would control the halls. In the 2007-08 period of the military-backed caretaker government, the halls were in the control of the administration.

After Awami League came to power in 2009, Professor ASM Arefin Siddique became the vice chancellor. During his tenure, Professor Asif Nazrul was the provost of the Sir PJ Hartog International Hall. At the time he raised a proposal at the provost standing committee meeting. Referring to that, Asif Nazrul told Prothom Alo that first year students must be given priority in the seat allocation at the halls. In universities abroad, the new students are given priority. But here it is just the opposite. The first year students are obliged to stay in the 'gono rooms'. He said everyone agreed to his proposal at the time, but no decision was officially taken to that end. If just this decision is taken, then the repression by the hall-centered student organisation would lessen to a great degree. That is why the ruling party and its loyal teachers and administration will never do this.

In the first meeting of the Dhaka University central Students Union (DUCSU) back in 2019, discussions were held on merit-based seat allocation at the halls as well as the control being placed with the administration, said the DUCSU vice president (VP) of the time, Nurul Haque. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said that even the Chhatra League leaders at the meeting agreed to this. But later the hall Chhatra League leaders did not want control to go to the administration because then students of differing views would enter the halls.