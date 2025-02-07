Crowd of curious people in front of Dhanmondi 32

A crowd of journalists was found surrounding the house. Many of those who were moving through road no. 32 were slowing down their vehicles to gaze at the house and take pictures. A crowd of people was also seen at the place where a cow was slaughtered and cooked Thursday.

More than half of the house was razed to the ground using an excavator, crane and bulldozer between 8:00 pm on Wednesday and 11:00 am on Thursday. Although the demolition had been stopped after that, there was a crowd of agitated and curious people centering the house throughout Thursday.

Agitated student and general people on Wednesday night carried out massive demonstrations surrounding that house on Dhanmondi road no. 32 centering an announcement to publish a speech of ousted prime minister of Awami League, Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India. At one point, the house was vandalised and then set on fire.