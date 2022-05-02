VCs face volley of allegations, but no action taken

The vice chancellors of the various public universities in the country face a continuous volley of allegations, sources at the University Grants Commission (UGC) have said.

UGC, a regulatory body for the public and private universities, have recently begun investigations into various irregularities in 18 universities.

These include allegations against 12 incumbent and former vice chancellors. So far inquiry reports on 13 issues of these 18 universities have been submitted and investigations into five are still underway. However, no action has been taken against a single one of the vice chancellors so far.

According to a member of UGC and other educationists, it is not just shameful that there are such irregularities and misdeeds among persons in such prestigious positions as vice chancellors, this is criminal too. If this is to be rectified, the existing system of appointing vice chancellors must be changed.

Secondly, if irregularities still crop up, immediate action must be taken. They said that most of the irregularities are taking place in recruitments and infrastructure. These areas require more transparency and accountability.

There are presently 52 public universities in the country. These universities (without the colleges) have around 1,175,000 students and 15,500 teachers.