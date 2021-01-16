VC’s nepotism in recruitment at Khulna Agricultural University

Several syndicate members alleged that these two persons were chosen to ensure the recruitment of Ishrat Khan. They also expressed their displeasure about the participation of these two instead of the elected members.

The letter sent to the education ministry said the list of candidates selected as teachers were supposed to be presented at the syndicate meeting, but this was not done. The members expressed their displeasure in this regard at the second syndicate meeting on 15 March last year. This list was not presented in the third syndicate meeting either. Even the proceedings of the previous meeting were not presented at the third syndicate meeting on 20 November.

The letter further stated that a member at the third syndicate meeting raised questions about the participation of those two persons as invited members without being members of the selection board and also questioned their conducting the oral exam during the recruitment of the teachers in the CSE department. Then a decision was made to form a committee to look into whether the recruitment process was appropriate or not. But recently the vice-chancellor’s daughter was appointed as a teacher in the university.

VC’s wife wants to be a professor

Ferdousi Begum, wife of the VC, works at the Department of Livestock Services (DLS). She is the livestock officer of an upazila. It is revealed that she became a candidate for the post of a professor of Microbiology and Public Health department of the university. However, the ministry of education has suspended various recruitment processes including of this department on 9 December until further instructions.

In this regard, Vice Chancellor Shahidur Rahman Khan told Prothom Alo over mobile phone last Saturday that there is no rule that the family members of the VC cannot apply for a job in the concerned university or that they cannot be appointed.

Regarding his wife’s application, the VC said that his wife has completed her PhD from Japan. If she qualifies, she will get appointed too.

When asked about the allegations made by the five syndicate members, Shahidur Rahman Khan said if they had any objection, they could have raised that issue in the syndicate meeting. Instead of doing that, they informed the ministry of education.

However, the concerned people are saying that if the family members of the VC are eligible for the post, no one will raise questions about their recruitment. But the recruitment process should be transparent. The five syndicate members have mentioned in the letter that they are embarrassed by the irregularities in the recruitment process of the university. To ensure transparency, the whole recruitment process needs to be verified by an appropriate committee.

Abdul Mannan, the former chairman of UGC, told Prothom Alo that it is painful as a teacher to hear about such unethical allegations against a VC and a teacher. Khulna Agricultural University is a new one. From the very beginning, meritorious people should be recruited there.

Unfortunately, there are allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process in several universities, not only this. All these allegations should be investigated and legal steps should be taken against the guilty persons. Education is not a business.