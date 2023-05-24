Gazipur City polls: GMP commissioner says, 13,000 law enforcers to be deployed

A total of 13,000 law enforcers will be engaged to maintain law and order during the Gazipur City Corporation election scheduled to be held on Thursday, said commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Molla Nazrul Islam on Wednesday, UNB reports.

“20-22 members of law enforcement agencies will perform duty at each centre. I hope a free and fair election will be held with the efforts of all amid full-proof security,” he told UNB.

Campaign in the Gazipur City Corporation election has ended and the local administration has taken all-out preparation to hold the polls.