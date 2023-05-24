Gazipur City polls: GMP commissioner says, 13,000 law enforcers to be deployed

A total of 13,000 law enforcers will be engaged to maintain law and order during the Gazipur City Corporation election scheduled to be held on Thursday, said commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Molla Nazrul Islam on Wednesday, UNB reports.
“20-22 members of law enforcement agencies will perform duty at each centre. I hope a free and fair election will be held with the efforts of all amid full-proof security,” he told UNB.
Campaign in the Gazipur City Corporation election has ended and the local administration has taken all-out preparation to hold the polls.
Twenty platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members have been deployed alongside 30 teams of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and ANSAR members, said returning officer Faridul Islam.
Already the EVM machines and all necessary materials have been sent to the polling centers while CCTVs were installed at all polling centres.
Mobile teams will be there in 57 wards while 19 striking forces led by 19 magistrates will remain vigilant at the polling centres.
Already 351 polling centres out of 480 have been declared vulnerable and additional forces will be deployed at these centres, said FDaridul.
Gazipur City Corporation election will be held on Thursday (25 May), using electronic voting machines (EVMs) at all polling stations.
Eight candidates will contest for mayoral posts in the election and there are 248 councillors and 79 female councilor candidates.
A total of 1,179,476 voters are expected to exercise their franchise and of them, 592,762 are males while 586,696 are females and the number of transgender is 18.