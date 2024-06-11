EU loans are much more attractive than others: EU ambassador at DCAB Talk
The European Union ambassador in Dhaka, Charles Whiteley, said, "I do not know about the conditions of loans from others, but our loan conditions are quite good and attractive." With reference to Chinese credit, he said that EU credit does not aim to trap Bangladesh in more loans. The loan proposals also involve grants and technical assistance.
Charles Whiteley was answering journalists' questions at the DCSB Talk event held yesterday, Monday, at the National Press Club in the capital.
Speaking at the event to exchange views, organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB), the European Union (EU) ambassador talked about economic development, climate change, defence and security cooperation, the Rohingya problems and future challenges.
Charles Whiteley praised Bangladesh's repayment of foreign loans. He said, the average debt to GDP ratio in many countries in Asia is 80 per cent. In EU countries this is higher than 80 per cent. Bangladesh's position is excellent and that means Bangladesh is a good country to provide credit.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is satisfied with Bangladesh's position and is providing assistance to Bangladesh. That is why the European Investment Bank (EIB) is interested in investing in Bangladesh. The bank is providing assistance for renewable energy.
In reply to a question regarding China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and EU's Global Gateway, the EU ambassador said, "According to the media, Bangladesh has taken USD 50 billion in credit from China. I am not aware of the conditions attached to that credit."
Charles Whiteley praised Bangladesh for is suppression of terrorism and militancy. He said, there was a militant attack in Holey Bakery around 8 or 9 years ago. Since then, Bangladesh has played a laudable role in resisting militancy and extremism.
Referring to the Global Gateway, Charles Whiteley said, Global Gateway is something quite separate because it meets various visions of connectivity, infrastructure and digitalisation. Our conditions are quite good and attractive. And EU's credit is not just funds, it involved technical assistance and grants too. We establish actual partnership in this manner. And the entire process is done with full transparency and healthy competition.
Talking about the changes in Bangladesh over the past decade, Charles Whiteley said, "The picture of Bangladesh now and that of 10 years ago is quite different. Much development in Bangladesh is striking, particularly in information and technology as well as other sectors. I am very optimistic about Bangladesh."
He also had praise for Bangladesh's role in addressing the Rohingya problem. He said that the international community will always stand by Bangladesh in resolving the Rohingya problem. It will place priority on the issue.
The ambassador said, defence and military dialogue between Bangladesh and EU will commence soon.
The event was moderated by the DCAB president Nurul Islam Hasib and the welcome address was delivered by the association's general secretary Ashiqur Rahman.