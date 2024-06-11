EU loans are much more attractive than others: EU ambassador at DCAB Talk

Speaking at the event to exchange views, organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB), the European Union (EU) ambassador talked about economic development, climate change, defence and security cooperation, the Rohingya problems and future challenges.

Charles Whiteley praised Bangladesh's repayment of foreign loans. He said, the average debt to GDP ratio in many countries in Asia is 80 per cent. In EU countries this is higher than 80 per cent. Bangladesh's position is excellent and that means Bangladesh is a good country to provide credit.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is satisfied with Bangladesh's position and is providing assistance to Bangladesh. That is why the European Investment Bank (EIB) is interested in investing in Bangladesh. The bank is providing assistance for renewable energy.