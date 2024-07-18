17 people killed across the country till now

Two dead bodies have been brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital amid clashes between the protestors and the members of police, Chhatra League and Jubo League. They are between 20 and 22.

Physicians at the emergency department of Dhaka Medical said the name of one is Mohammad. He has been brought from Azimpur. Another is Nazmul who is brought from Jatrabari.

Mohammad received pellets in his body. Nazmul received stabs.

Relatives of Nazmul have reached the emergency department of Dhaka Medical. They claimed Nazmul is a trader. Two hours before the incident, he left the house. He has been killed amid the clashes.

Meanwhile, two students have been shot dead in the clash between police and students protesting with the demand of quota reform in Narsingdi.