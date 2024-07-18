17 people killed across the country till now
Two dead bodies have been brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital amid clashes between the protestors and the members of police, Chhatra League and Jubo League. They are between 20 and 22.
Physicians at the emergency department of Dhaka Medical said the name of one is Mohammad. He has been brought from Azimpur. Another is Nazmul who is brought from Jatrabari.
Mohammad received pellets in his body. Nazmul received stabs.
Relatives of Nazmul have reached the emergency department of Dhaka Medical. They claimed Nazmul is a trader. Two hours before the incident, he left the house. He has been killed amid the clashes.
Meanwhile, two students have been shot dead in the clash between police and students protesting with the demand of quota reform in Narsingdi.
The names of the two are Tahmid Tamim (15) and Md Emon Mia (22).
Deceased Tamim was a student of class nine at Nasima Kadir Molla High School and Homes in Narsingdi city. And, Md Emon Mia from Karachi area in Puthiya Union of Shibpur upazila was a student of Government Shahid Asad College in Shibpur.
Two youths have been killed in clashes between the quota reform protesters and the policemen, alongside Chhatra League and Jubo League men, in the Bahaddarhat area of Chattogram.
A deceased – Mohammad Imad, 18, a student of Patiya Government College – was shot in his head, while the other, a 22-year-old youth who is still unidentified, was shot in his chest.
Physicians pronounced them dead when they were taken to the Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday afternoon, said sub-inspector Alauddin Talukder of the hospital police outpost.
With these six people, news of the deaths of 17 people has been found. Of the deceased, 11 people have lost lives in clashes between the protestors and the police along with Chhatra League and Jubo League leaders and activists.
Bodies of four people have been kept at Bangladesh Kuwait Maitree Hospital in the capital.
Hospital director Mizanur Rahman, speaking to Prothom Alo, said of the deceased, two are students. Details of two others could not be known immediately.
Earlier, the news of deaths of two protestors was available in the clashes between protestors and the police-RAB. One of them died at Uttara Model College Hospital and another died at Uttara Crescent Hospital. Physicians of two hospitals have confirmed the deaths.
Six people have been killed in Uttara, hospital sources said. Besides, one student of Residential Model College, one in Rampura, a rickshaw puller in Jatrabari, one in Savar and one in Madaripur have died.
Clashes have been continuing between the protestors and the police at Jatrabari area in the capital. A person brought an critically injured rickshaw puller to Dhaka Medical College in the evening. Physicians there declared him dead. The Identity of the deceased rickshaw puller couldn't be known. He is around 30 years old.
Protesters in Uttara of the capital clashed with the police and RAB after 11:00 am on Thursday.
Prothom Alo's Gazipur correspondent from the spot said students are demonstrating in front of Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hospital. Many have been injured there.
Clashes are continuing at a number of places in the capital. Clashes broke out between the protesting students and the police in the Merul Badda area in the morning.
Later, it spread to Rampura and Malibagh area. Agitated people carried out vandalism at the BTV building and set fire to it. Clashes are going on in Shanir Akhra.
Meanwhile, clashes are continuing between protesting students and police and Awami League leaders and activists at Dhanmondi 27. A student of Dhaka Residential Model College died in the afternoon.