Verdict on Tarique-Zubaida’s whereabouts on 26 June

Prothom Alo English Desk

The High Court on Sunday fixed 26 June for pronouncing a verdict on whether Bangladesh Nationalist Party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman are fugitives and whether they will be able to hire lawyers, reports UNB.

A bench of judge Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and judge Kazi Md Ijarul Haque Akondo fixed the date after conducting a hearing for the third consecutive day.

Tarique and his wife Zubaida had submitted three separate writ petitions to the HC some 15 years ago, challenging a case filed against them for acquiring wealth beyond their known sources of income and concealing wealth in their affidavits.