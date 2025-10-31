National election to be held before 15 Feb regardless of referendum decision: Shafiqul
Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam on Friday said that the national election will be held before 15 February regardless of the decision taken regarding the proposed referendum.
“The chief adviser will make the final decision on the referendum issue. Whatever the decision may be, the election will be held before 15 February; no power can delay it,” he stated.
The press secretary made the remarks while talking to newspersons after attending the closing and prize-giving ceremony of an event organised by July Konnya Foundation at Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) in Noakhali this afternoon.
The July Konnya Foundation organised the event named the “MindBridge and Knowledge Competition 2025” at the NSTU Central Auditorium, aimed at encouraging the youth to flourish their knowledge and intellect.
Shafiqul Alam further said that different political parties are expressing their opinions, but the government did not consider those as threats. “The chief adviser will do whatever is best (for the country),” he added.
Speaking about the trial of Sheikh Hasina, he said, on 13 November, the court would announce the date for declaring the verdict of her trial.
Highlighting the active role of women in the 2024 July Uprising, the press secretary also said that women stood shoulder to shoulder with men in the uprising that toppled autocracy.
“Women are no longer behind; they are now represented in all spheres of society,” he added.
NSTU vice-chancellor professor Mohammad Ismail joined the event as the chief patron while additional deputy commissioner of Noakhali, Ismail Hossain, was present as special guest with July Konnya Foundation president Jannatul Nayem Promi in the chair.